Two adults injured, one in critical condition, following crash in Brampton
Two adults have been rushed to hospital, one in life-threatening condition, following a serious crash in Brampton.
Police say the collision occurred near the intersection of Queen Street East and Central Park Drive at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Three vehicles were involved. Two adults were reportedly transported to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries.
Queen Street is closed between Dixie Road and Central Park Drive while investigators are on scene.
This is a developing story.
