Two adults injured, one in critical condition, following crash in Brampton

Two adults have been rushed to hospital, one in life-threatening condition, following a serious crash in Brampton.

Police say the collision occurred near the intersection of Queen Street East and Central Park Drive at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Three vehicles were involved. Two adults were reportedly transported to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries.

Queen Street is closed between Dixie Road and Central Park Drive while investigators are on scene.

This is a developing story.