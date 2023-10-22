Toronto

    • Two adults injured, one in critical condition, following crash in Brampton

    Two Peel Regional Police cruisers are seen in this undated image. (CP24 /Simon Sheehan)

    Two adults have been rushed to hospital, one in life-threatening condition, following a serious crash in Brampton.

    Police say the collision occurred near the intersection of Queen Street East and Central Park Drive at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.

    Three vehicles were involved. Two adults were reportedly transported to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries.

    Queen Street is closed between Dixie Road and Central Park Drive while investigators are on scene.

    This is a developing story.

