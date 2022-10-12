Two adults dead following Markham collision

Two adults are dead following a collision in Markham Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened near the intersection of Markham Road and Elson Street at around 2:00 p.m.

The collision involved two vehicles, one of which was a truck, police say.

Police have not released any information about the genders or ages of the victims.

Markham Road is closed in both directions between Denison Street and Steeles Avenue East and will remain that way for at least “a few hours” while police investigate the collision.

Police are advising people to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.