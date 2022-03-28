Two adults and three kids dead after fire destroys home in Brampton, Ont.

Two parents and their three young children are dead, and another person is in hospital after a fire tore through a home in Brampton early on Monday morning.

Peel Regional Police say emergency crews were called to a home on Conestoga Drive, near Sutter Avenue, in the Kennedy Road and Sandalwood Parkway East area, at 1:57 a.m. for reports of a fire.

Brampton Fire Chief Bill Boyes said the fire eventually reached three alarms and crews faced thick smoke and heavy flames on arrival.

They attempted “an aggressive interior attack,” but were initially forced back, and then made their way into the home when it was safe.

They managed to pull four people from the house but all were later pronounced dead. A fifth victim was located deceased inside the home during a search.

Boyes said they believe the two deceased adults were the parents of the three children ages 6, 8 and 11 who also died

“They’re upset, they wanted to do everything they could, they risked their lives to go into this fire and get these people out, unfortunately it was a terrible outcome,” Boyes said of the firefighters who performed rescues at the scene. “They’re heartbroken.”

They found a sixth adult victim outside the home who got out on their own and they were rushed to Sunnybrook Hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

Two other people made their way out of the home uninjured. Firefighters continued to perform interior searches hours after they first arrived at the scene.

The fire in the home was not suppressed for several hours and the Fire Marshal was called in to investigate what caused the blaze.

Police closed Conestoga Drive between Sandalwood Parkway East and Cranmore Court to allow room for fire crews to deal with the blaze.

Boyes said they will look into the state of the home’s fire and smoke detectors as part of the investigation.