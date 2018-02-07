

Sandie Benitah, CTV News Toronto





Two men charged in connection with a deadly street race in Mississauga have been granted bail.

The two suspects, identified as Muhammad Khan, 20, and Hashim Khan, 22, were both expected to be released from custody Wednesday and back in the care of their families.

The men are facing a combined 16 charges.

Police said seven people were seen leaving a restaurant in Mississauga around 11 p.m. Monday in two separate vehicles.

The owner of one of the vehicles, a 19-year-old girl, reportedly called her mother minutes before the crash to tell her she was on her way home but was going to let a friend drive because she was too tired to operate the vehicle herself.

Police say her vehicle, a Mitsubishi Eclipse, was involved in a street race with the other car. The cars briefly clipped each other, sending the Eclipse barreling towards a light pole.

The teen, identified as Rabab Arshad, was ejected from the car and pronounced deceased on the scene.

Two other people were injured but were expected to survive their injuries.

The 22-year-old driver of the Mitsubishi along with the driver of the vehicle were charged with eight offenses each, including dangerous driving causing death by street racing and criminal negligence causing death by street racing.