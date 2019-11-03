

Lexy Benedict, CTV Toronto





Two 16-year-olds were arrested and charged on Thursday in connection with three robberies in the GTA.

Police say that around midnight on Oct. 31 investigators located a stolen vehicle in the area of Finch Avenue West and West Road in Toronto.

At 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 24 the two youths and an unidentified suspect entered a store wearing masks, in the area of Mavis Road and Matheson Boulevard in Mississauga. The employees hands were zip tied the suspects and fled the scene.

The suspects mimicked same actions to employees at a store in Aurora in the area of Wellington Street and First Commerce Drive on Oct. 29 at around 2:30 p.m.

On Oct. 31 at around 11 a.m. the 2 youths and an unknown suspect entered a store in Brampton in the area of Airport Road and Bovaird Drive.

An altercation occurred in the middle of the robbery when a 67-year-old customer sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The customers and employees were then zip tied at the rear of the store, and the suspects fled in a stolen vehicle.

Later that day, they were arrested and charged.

All three stores that were robbed are communications and media stores.

The youths were arrested and charged with three counts of robbery, wearing disguise with intent, assault causing bodily harm and possession of stolen property.

The youths can’t be named due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act which prohibits the release of the name of a youth and their identity in the investigation is protected.