Twins down Blue Jays for second straight night
Minnesota Twins' Taylor Motter comes up safe stealing second base as Toronto Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel JR. tries to make the tag in the fifth inning of their American League MLB baseball game in Toronto on Tuesday July 24, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill
Melissa Couto, The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 24, 2018 10:08PM EDT
TORONTO - Jose Berrios pitched seven shutout innings for his 10th win of the season and Eduardo Escobar hit a three-run homer as the Minnesota Twins defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 5-0 on Tuesday.
Berrios (10-7) allowed four hits, walked one and struck out nine in a 102-pitch performance to help the Twins down Toronto for a second straight night.
Relievers Trevor Hildenberger and Ryan Pressly kept the shutout intact.
Escobar hit his 15th homer of the season in the eighth inning, sending a 3-2 offering from Canadian reliever John Axford over the right-field wall to break open the game.
Robbie Grossman had an RBI double and Brian Dozier drove in a run on a sacrifice fly for Minnesota (46-53).
The Blue Jays (46-54) had just five hits, with Lourdes Gurriel Jr. accounting for two of them. He singled twice to tie Al Woods' 1997 Toronto record for most multi-hit games by a rookie (seven).