Twin brothers charged after man beaten unconscious in Toronto's east end
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, August 25, 2019 12:18PM EDT
Toronto police say 18-year-old twin brothers have been charged after a man was allegedly beat unconscious with baseball bats.
Police say they were called to the city's east end on Saturday evening where officers located a man with serious injuries.
They allege the man was beaten with baseball bats by four men who then drove away in a van.
Police say the man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and he is now in stable condition.
Investigators say the twin brothers have been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.
Police say they are still searching for the two other suspects.
Investigators say the suspects and the victim were not known to each other.