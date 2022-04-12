Tunnelling begins on Eglinton Crosstown West Extension
Tunnelling got underway Monday on the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension, a project that will add 9.2 kilometres to the nearly-ready Eglinton Crosstown line.
After roughly a decade of construction, the first stretch of the crosstown is expected to be “substantially complete” later this year. The 19-kilometre, 25-stop light rail line running between Kennedy and Mount Dennis is expected to open several months after that.
The extension project launched today will continue the line west of Mount Dennis, with stops at Jane, Scarlett, Royal York, Islington, Kipling, Martin Grove and Renforth.
Representatives from all three levels of government attended the launch Monday.
“We are getting shovels in the ground for this historic project and building world-class transit that will make life easier for the people of the GTA, while supporting the creation of thousands of jobs and spurring economic growth for decades to come,” Premier Doug Ford said.
Mayor John Tory lauded the cooperation of various governments in bringing the project to a start and said it will be good for the city.
“We know that this transit extension will be good for families, it’ll be good for jobs, it'll be good for investment, it'll be good for tourism, it’ll be good for the environment because it'll get cars off the road,” Tory said.
Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra lauded the project and said its importance for GTA residents “cannot be understated.”
“This is one of the many investments our government has made in public transit to connect residents across the GTA, and will transform the way people in our community get around," he said.
The extension will run mostly underground.
Rexy and Renny, the two massive tunnel boring machines at the Renforth launch shaft site, will dig the roughly six-kilometre twin tunnels under Eglinton Avenue West to Scarlett Road.
The boring machines will operate approximately 20 metres deep and move about 10 to 15 metres per day.
Tunnelling for the extension is expected to be completed sometime in 2023 to 2024.
Construction on the extraction shaft at Scarlett Road is expected to begin this spring.
The province says the extension will support as many as 4,600 jobs annually during construction and attract 37,000 daily rides by 2041.
Metrolinx says it is also working with the Greater Toronto Airports Authority on a possible connection of the line to Toronto Pearson Airport.
Construction of the initial $5.5 billion Eglinton Crosstown project began under the previous Liberal government a decade ago. The line was originally slated to be operational by 2019 or 2020, but has faced a number of construction delays.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
As provinces ask people to manage COVID-19 risks, experts say the public has less data
The public is being asked to take a bigger role in managing their risk with COVID-19, but information from health authorities is less available than before, experts say.
Ontario couple who didn't buy insurance denied refund after getting COVID-19
An Ontario couple who didn't buy travel insurance said they were disappointed to learn they won't get a refund for their beach vacation after testing positive for COVID-19.
'It's not the end': The children who survived the brutality in Bucha
Ukrainian families, including those with small children, are coming to grips with the devastation that occurred in Bucha.
Ontario's top doctor issues 'strong recommendation' to continue mask use amid sixth COVID-19 wave
Ontarians should continue to wear masks in all public indoor settings and the plan for the further removal of the mask mandate later this month is being 'actively reviewed' amid a sixth wave of COVID-19
Russian activist who said he had been poisoned is detained
Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza Jr., who was twice sickened in incidents he suspected were poisonings, has been detained in Moscow by police, another prominent opposition figure said Monday.
U.S. pulls non-emergency staff from Shanghai amid COVID-19 surge
The U.S. has ordered non-emergency government staff to leave Shanghai, which is under a tight lockdown to contain a COVID-19 surge.
Major blizzard coming to Manitoba that could be the worst in decades: Environment Canada
Environment Canada is warning of a major storm coming to southern Manitoba this week that has the potential to be the worst blizzard in decades.
5 hospitalized, dozens displaced after fire tears through Vancouver building housing vulnerable residents
Five people were hospitalized and dozens more were displaced after a fire tore through a mixed-use building in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood Monday, damaging much-needed units of low-income housing.
Plea deal: No prison for attack on Black teen at NYC hotel
A California woman who wrongly accused a Black teen of taking her phone at a New York City hotel, grabbing at him as he tried to leave, has reached a plea deal that spares her from prison if she avoids trouble.
Montreal
-
Montreal police investigating after students allege sexual assaults at high school
Students at a Montreal-area high school who say they were sexually assaulted allegedly by the same male student are accusing the school's administration of failing to take the situation seriously.
-
CAQ clinches upset in Longueuil's Marie-Victorin riding, a PQ stronghold
Monday marks byelection day in the provincial electoral riding of Marie-Victorin, on the South Shore. With the vast majority of polls counted, the CAQ had a win locked down, with about four points over the PQ in a riding that has often swung PQ.
-
An Ontario boy got hit in the face with a puck at an NHL game. Then he got an 'unforgettable' surprise
An Ontario boy took a puck to the face during his first NHL game in Toronto on Saturday. What happened next, he called an 'unforgettable' surprise.
London
-
Western University reacts to death of woman near campus
Western University is expressing its sympathies following the death of a woman after being struck by a vehicle near campus.
-
Several arrests made after five people shot in east Windsor
Windsor police have arrested several people after a shooting outside of a bowling alley in Forest Glade.
-
Ontario expands PCR testing and treatments for COVID-19. This is who's eligible
The Ontario government is making antiviral treatments and PCR testing for COVID-19 more widely available as the province grapples with an increase in infections and hospitalizations.
Kitchener
-
London-Waterloo pitching for 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship
The City of London and the Waterloo Region have put in a joint bid to host the 2023 World Juniors.
-
1,122 fourth doses administered by Region of Waterloo clinics since Thursday
There have been 1,122 fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered by Region of Waterloo clinics since the province announced eligibility for new groups on Thursday.
-
'Exhausted all options': St. Marys navigates impact of overnight ER closure
For the third night in a row, the emergency department at St. Marys Memorial Hospital closed at 6 p.m. on Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
Pregnant woman, two unborn babies killed in Hwy. 11 crash, commercial driver charged
A 67-year-old man from Dorval, Que., is facing two dangerous operation charges after the commercial vehicle he was driving crashed into a passenger vehicle with two pregnant women, CTV News has learned.
-
Ford blocks debate on proposed northern rebate: NDP
As residents of northern Ontario continue to endure the highest gas prices in the province, NDP MPPs from the region proposed a one-time $200 rebate in addition to the temporary reduction of gas taxes.
-
Ontario couple who didn't buy insurance denied refund after getting COVID-19
An Ontario couple who didn't buy travel insurance said they were disappointed to learn they won't get a refund for their beach vacation after testing positive for COVID-19.
Ottawa
-
Treasury Board president: 'Hybrid work is here to stay'
The federal government is looking at converting some downtown Ottawa office buildings into housing as thousands of public servants continue to work from home, the president of the Treasury Board said Monday.
-
High-profile Ottawa lawyer Lawrence Greenspon hired to defend 'Freedom Convoy’ leader Tamara Lich
A high-profile criminal defence lawyer in Ottawa has been hired to defend one of the leading figures of the 'Freedom Convoy' movement.
-
Ontario expands PCR testing and treatments for COVID-19. This is who's eligible
The Ontario government is making antiviral treatments and PCR testing for COVID-19 more widely available as the province grapples with an increase in infections and hospitalizations.
Windsor
-
Several arrests made after five people shot in east Windsor
Windsor police have arrested several people after a shooting outside of a bowling alley in Forest Glade.
-
Warm and sunny forecast for Windsor-Essex
After a rainy month so far, Environment Canada says Windsor-Essex can expect some sunshine and warmth on Tuesday.
-
Ontario Liberals announce platform promises aimed at women, including pay transparency
The Ontario Liberals are announcing that they would establish $10-a-day before and after school care, provide a parental leave top up and bring back pay transparency legislation in a slate of election platform items aimed at women.
Barrie
-
Increased COVID-19 cases forces hospital to change visitor policy
Stevenson Memorial Hospital in Alliston is adjusting its visitor policy due to the increase in COVID-19 transmission in the community.
-
Sunshine and mild conditions expected for Simcoe Muskoka on Tuesday
Sunglasses may be required for your morning commute in Simcoe Muskoka on Tuesday.
-
OPP to provide update on Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction investigation
Ontario Provincial Police announced an update on the Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction investigation would be provided on Tuesday, months after three men took her from a home in Wasaga Beach.
Atlantic
-
Two males pulled from water at Peggy’s Cove: RCMP
Two males have been pulled from the water after slipping off the rocks at Peggy’s Cove, N.S.
-
Man in hospital following stabbing in Halifax Monday night: police
Police in Halifax are on the scene of a stabbing on Barrington Street near Scotia Square.
-
Mass shooting inquiry: N.S. firefighters take aim at RCMP's handling of their ordeal
Convinced there was a killer outside the firehall where he worked, Nova Scotia firefighter Darrell Currie recalled Monday how he was overcome by a deep sense of dread as he hid behind a stack of metal chairs with two other men.
Calgary
-
Men convicted in Barbados shooting of Calgary man sentenced to 31 years in prison
Two men have been sentenced to 31 years in prison, in Barbados, for the shooting of a Calgary man.
-
Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra under police investigation, steps down from police commission
The Calgary Police Service (CPS) confirms it is aware of an incident between Ward 9 Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra and a member of the public and an investigation was passed along to law enforcement in Edmonton.
-
Search underway for senior with dementia last seen in Ogden
The Calgary Police Service is asking for help from the public as it attempts to locate an 86-year-old man missing since Monday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Hope for the best, plan for the worst: Manitoba readies itself for coming blizzard
With a blizzard looming in southern Manitoba, emergency preparedness officials say the province is ready to deal with the storm.
-
Man charged following alleged kidnapping, sexual assault of 12-year-old boy: Winnipeg police
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service have arrested and charged a 44-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy.
-
Major blizzard coming to Manitoba that could be the worst in decades: Environment Canada
Environment Canada is warning of a major storm coming to southern Manitoba this week that has the potential to be the worst blizzard in decades.
Vancouver
-
B.C. wildfires: Nearly all fires started so far this year were human-caused
More than two dozen wildfires have already been recorded in B.C. this month and nearly all of them are classified as human-caused, provincial data shows.
-
5 hospitalized, dozens displaced after fire tears through Vancouver building housing vulnerable residents
Five people were hospitalized and dozens more were displaced after a fire tore through a mixed-use building in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood Monday, damaging much-needed units of low-income housing.
-
'Safety concerns' prompt Canada Post to suspend service to Vancouver neighbourhood
Mail delivery on two blocks of East Hastings Street in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside has been suspended over “health and safety” concerns raised by Canada Post employees, the corporation confirmed.
Edmonton
-
Prime minister visits Edmonton on Tuesday to promote Budget 2022
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Edmonton today where he will attend events to promote his Liberal government's recent budget.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: April chill lingers all week
Sunny breaks and sub-zero temperatures with a bit of a breeze in Edmonton today. Wind shouldn't be AS strong as the past few days.
-
Second-place squads face off when Oilers meet Wild
Heading into Tuesday night's road clash with the Minnesota Wild at St. Paul, Minn., the Oilers (42-25-6, 90 points) sit second in the Pacific Division, seven points behind the Calgary Flames in the chase for top spot.