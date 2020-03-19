TORONTO -- A TTC worker has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing up to 170 other employees to self-isolate.

The maintenance employee, who does not work on the TTC’s frontline, tested positive after returning home from a trip earlier this month.

The employee, who works at a facility in the TTC Hillcrest Complex, attended one shift on March 11 but was sent home sick and has not returned since. The TTC said the facility will now undergo a “through disinfection.”

Between 130 and 170 employees have been asked to self-isolate until March 25 and not return to work until March 26.

“This is an unsettling, unprecedented time at the TTC, but I want to assure you we are doing everything we can to fight the spread of COVID-19 and keep you and our customers safe,” TTC CEO Ricky Leary said in a statement on Thursday.

“Keep this employee and their family in your thoughts.”

Meanwhile, Mayor John Tory told CP24 that the transit commission is seeing a revenue decline of "tens of millions of dollars" per week during the pandemic.