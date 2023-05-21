TTC worker seriously injured after being 'pinned' by subway car at east-end rail yard

A TTC worker has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries following an industrial accident at an east-end rail yard Sunday morning.

Toronto police were called to the area of Greenwood and Felstead avenues at around 8:40 a.m.

Police said officers at the scene located after an employee was "pinned" by a subway car after the train rolled back.

Toronto Fire confirmed that they rescued the employee, who is now in the hands of emergency services.

Paramedics rushed the male victim to a trauma centre.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified.

This is a developing story. More to come.