

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A planned subway closure for signal work has ended hours ahead of schedule; just in time for the thousands of basketball fans that are expected to descend on Scotiabank Arena for Game 7 of the Raptors second round playoff series.

Service had been suspended between St. Clair West and Union stations since the start of service on Saturday.

Line 1: Full service has resumed on Line 1. Customers travelling to the #Raptors game this evening are encouraged to use the #TTC. Go Raps go! — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) May 12, 2019

The closure was initially supposed to remain in place until the start of service on Monday but the work was completed ahead of schedule and the line was fully reopened at around 1 p.m.

In a message posted to Twitter at the time, the TTC urged those heading to tonight’s Raptors game to take advantage of the closure wrapping up earlier than expected and head to the arena using the subway.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.