    TTC service resumes on Line 2 after closure during morning rush

    A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
    Toronto transit riders faced major disruptions this morning after an injury on the tracks shut down service to St. George Station and a stretch of Line 2.

    Shortly before 6:30 a.m., the TTC said there was no service between Keele and St George stations due to an injury on the tracks at Ossington Station. The transit agency said trains on Line 1 were also bypassing St George Station, a busy transfer point, due to resulting overcrowding there.

    Shuttle buses were dispatched to replace regular service on Line 2.

    The disruption lasted for most of the busy morning rush.

    Just after 8:30 a.m., the TTC said that regular service had resumed on Line 2 and on both lines at St. George.

    A number of riders took to social media to express frustration with the response, saying there was a lack of information.

    In a response, the TTC said regular information was posted on their accounts throughout the morning, as well as notifications on their websites and announcements on trains.

