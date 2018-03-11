

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Multiple TTC routes will be on diversion today for the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Toronto.

The parade, which gets underway at around noon, will begin on the corner of Bloor Street and St. George Street, proceed east on Bloor Street, head south on Yonge Street, and will turn west onto Queen Street. The parade will wrap up at Nathan Phillips Square.

From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., several road closures will be in place to accommodate the parade and a number of TTC routes will be on diversion.

The TTC says 5 Avenue buses will turn back north at St. George Station, diverting in both directions via Avenue Road, Davenport Road, and St. George Street. The transit agency also says 94 Wellesley buses will divert in both directions via Spadina Avenue, College Street, and Queen’s Park Crescent.

When the parade turns onto Queen Street, 501 Queen streetcars will divert eastbound, using McCaul, Dundas and Parliament streets, and will divert westbound using Broadview Avenue, Dundas Street, and McCaul Street.

The parade and associated festivities are expected to last for approximately one and a half hours.