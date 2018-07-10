

CTV News Toronto





A pair of TTC riders will be honoured today for their heroic actions in rescuing a visually-impaired man who fell onto subway tracks last month.

Kyle Busquine was onboard an eastbound train pulling into Broadview Station on the afternoon of June 28 when he says the train came to a sudden halt.

That’s when he heard the faint sound of a man’s voice calling out for help.

Other passengers who noticed the muffled noise got off the train to find a man lying on the westbound tracks.

Busquine wasted no time, jumping down onto the tracks and rushing from the east side to the west side.

“I just jumped down and got to his aid as soon as I could,” he told CTV News Toronto earlier this month.

“When I got to him, the other two guys were already there.”

One of those passengers was Julio Cabrera, who along with another man, were already trying to lift the injured man.

“He told us that he had hurt his leg, that his leg was injured, so as quickly as we could we got him off the tracks and onto the platform,” Busquine said. “Everything happened very, very quickly.”

Standing on the opposite platform, Julie Caniglia watched in awe as the trio pulled the man to safety.

“He couldn’t do it on his own,” she said. “It was just incredible to watch.”

When the group pulled the man back up to the platform, she snapped a photo of the aftermath.

Busquine, wearing a white patterned T-shirt, can be seen wiping sweat from his brow.

Caniglia later wrote about the heroic actions of the three passengers on Facebook.

The TTC later confirmed the incident, noting that another rider who noticed the man fall pressed the power-off button to prevent the next train from coming into the station.

The third rail is normally electrified, the TTC said, so by hitting the button the passenger cut power to the track.

The injured man asked bystanders to call his family before he was taken to hospital by paramedics. The TTC said the man possibly suffered a broken leg.

Mayor John Tory later caught wind of the rider’s heroic actions and commended the trio for their quick thinking.

Tory and members of the TTC Board will be on hand this afternoon to recognize Busquine and Caniglia for their efforts.

Despite the danger he faced, Busquine previously told CTV News Toronto that he would do it all over again.

“I personally don’t think that what I did was super extraordinary. I just think it was basic human compassion,” he said.

“I think that if more people were to think of others and put other people first then more stories like this would be out every day.”