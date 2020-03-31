TTC riders on several bus routes asked to consider travelling at later times to reduce crowding
A TTC bus is shown in this file photo. (Chris Fox/CP24.com)
TORONTO -- The TTC is encouraging riders on nine different bus routes to considering altering their travel times in order to reduce crowding during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a series of messages posted to Twitter, the TTC said that it had identified the routes as very busy before 7 a.m. on weekdays” and was now warning riders using those routes to avoid travelling in the early morning hours, if at all possible.
“Unless your trip is essential, please consider travelling after 7:30 a.m. to encourage physical distancing,” the TTC said. “Also, please practice physical distancing at bus stops and on-board vehicles.”
The TTC has previously discontinued the use of fare boxes on its vehicles in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19 and has prohibited front-door boarding in order to protect its operators.
They have, however, maintained full service levels despite a roughly 70 per cent decrease in ridership.
The routes of concern identified by the TTC on Tuesday morning are:
- 117 Alness-Chesswood
- 165 Weston Rd North
- 96 Wilson
- 35 Jane41 Keele
- 119 Torbarrie
- 102 Markham Road
- 44 Kipling South
- 123 Sherway