TTC reminds riders about power-off switch after video shows person being pulled from edge of subway platform

The TTC is reminding riders about the presence of an emergency power-off switch in all subway stations after video surfaced of a woman being pulled from the edge of a platform by concerned onlookers.

The video was posted to TikTok on Tuesday.

In it a woman is seen tip toeing along the very edge of a subway platform at Bloor-Yonge Station as she uses her arms to balance herself.

After a few moments, a man approaches the woman, stands in her way and urges her to get away from the edge, explaining that “the subway is coming.” But the woman does not immediately move.

At that point two other individuals enter the shot, one of whom grabs the woman’s backpack and yanks her away from danger as a train pulls into the station.

In a statement provided to CP24.com on Wednesday, the TTC said that they are aware of the video but do not have any further details about the incident itself.

The TTC is, however, reminding riders that they can cut the power to trains in cases like these.

“We would hope that people witnessing this would first and foremost use the emergency power cut located at both ends of every platform. They could do this themselves or call out for someone to do it. This would both stop the trains from entering the station and, if someone were to fall, it would prevent a fatal electrocution,” spokesperson Stuart Green said. “They could then either use the platform alarm to alert TTC staff or approach a member of our staff directly. What people should NOT do is record videos of individuals in crisis in their most vulnerable state and post them to social media causing them further distress and humiliation.”

There have been a number of incidents at Bloor-Yonge Station this year in which people have either been pushed or have fallen onto the tracks below.

The station is set to receive a $1.5-billion facelift in the coming years, which will include the installation of platform-edge doors on the Line 1 platform.