

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A TTC operator has minor injuries after some sort of incident involving a man armed with a knife on a subway train at Yorkdale Station.

Police say that they were initially called to the subway station for a report of a man with a knife sometime before noon.

According to police, officers took a 20-year-old man into custody at the scene.

Police say there were some reports that the suspect was holding the knife to the operator’s throat, though they say that those reports have not been confirmed.

Paramedics were dispatched to the station and the operator was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Subway service was briefly suspended between Wilson and Lawrence West stations but resumed at around 12:25 p.m.

Police say that some people were seen fleeing the area at the time of the incident.