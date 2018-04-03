

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A TTC operator has minor injuries after some sort of incident involving a man armed with a knife on a subway train at Yorkdale Station.

Police say that they were initially called to the subway station for a report of a man with a knife sometime before noon.

According to police, officers have since located the knife and are speaking with the suspect.

Police say there were some reports that the suspect was holding the knife to the operator’s throat, though they say that those reports have not been confirmed.

Paramedics have been dispatched to the station as a precaution.

Meanwhile, subway service has been suspended between Wilson and Lawrence West stations due to the investigation.

Police say that some people were seen fleeing the area at the time of the incident.