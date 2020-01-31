TORONTO -- The Toronto Transit Commission is investigating after a video emerged online in which an employee can be heard shaming a passenger for smelling bad.

Dylan Ungerman Sears, who recorded the video, said she was travelling westbound on the Bloor-Danforth Line Thursday around 8:30 p.m. when she heard the TTC operator make an announcement over the intercom.

“This car in particular has an extremely foul smelling person on it who is refusing to leave the system,” the voice can be heard saying over the intercom.

“And once again I’m going to say if you do not like that smell please call the TTC and complain because they, once again, seem to think that they have the right to do this to the train.”

Ungerman Sears said that the TTC employee actually made two announcements about the passenger, the second of which was caught on camera. She said the packed train was holding at Spadina Station when the announcement occurred.

“Unfortunately we can’t do much about it as the operator,” the conductor can be heard saying.

“So yeah, once again, we need the public to get together and help take care of this issue because the TTC keeps allowing them on the system, even though they don’t have the right to be there when they’re doing that to the train and making everybody’s ride very, very uncomfortable. “

Ungerman Sears noted that the first announcement used similar language and urged passengers to “stand together”.

She later posted the video to Twitter saying that the incident had left her feeling “appalled”.

“Where is the humanity, respect, and basic decency that all passengers deserve? There must be a better way.”

Tonight on the #TTC a conductor made several announcements publicly shaming a passenger for how he SMELLED. Where is the humanity, respect, and basic decency that all passengers deserve?? There must be a better way. I’m appalled. @TTCnotices @TTChelps @kristynwongtam @JohnTory pic.twitter.com/wp0jic0TyQ — Dylan Ungerman Sears (@ungermansears) January 31, 2020

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green has since responded to the tweet noting that an investigation into the incident is now underway.

“The video is concerning,” Green said in the tweet.

“As a rule, we cannot and would not remove a customer from a train because of how they smell. If operators suspect a person is in distress or if there is a risk to the public, they are directed to contact transit for instruction.”

The TTC confirmed to CTV News Toronto on Friday afternoon that an investigation has been launched into the matter.