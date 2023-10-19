Toronto

    • TTC opening abandoned downtown subway station for Halloween event

    Bay Lower Station is seen in this undated photo. Bay Lower Station is seen in this undated photo.

    The TTC is once again opening up an abandoned downtown subway station to host a spooky family-friendly Halloween event.

    For the second year in a row, the TTC said it will host Halloween Fest, a “spooktacular” weekend event at Bay Lower Station.

    Two subway trains will be decked in Halloween décor for the event, which will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29.

    The TTC said nut-free candy will be handed out on the “Trick-or-Treat Train,” which is suitable for kids of all ages. The “Haunted Subway Adventure Train” will feature actors in costumes and the TTC said while the “scares are tailored to the audience,” it may be unnerving to younger children so parental discretion is advised.

    The event will also feature TTC trivia, giveaways, TTC-themed merchandise, and a garage sale.

    Bay Lower Station is located just metres below what is now Bay Station and TTC staff members will be on hand to direct those attending the Halloween Fest event.

    Admission is $5 and children two and under are free. All proceeds will be donated to the United Way. Tickets will only be available at the door and cash is preferred, the TTC said.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canadians don't have access to majority of 'antibiotics of last resort,' audit finds

    Canadians do not have access to 19 of the 29 antibiotics the World Health Organization has classified as 'antibiotics of a last resort,' a new federal audit finds. The report tabled in Parliament on Thursday by Auditor General Karen Hogan found that amid growing resistance to antimicrobial drugs, Health Canada has not done enough to improve market access to new antimicrobial drugs available in other countries.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News