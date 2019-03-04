

CTV News Toronto





If you rely on the subway in the evening this week, there is a substantial closure to be aware of.

Line 1 will be shut down both in both directions between St. Clair West Station and Union Station after 11 p.m. from Monday to Thursday. Dupont and Museum stations will close at that time, but all other stations will remain open for riders to buy fares or access surface routes. The nightly work is expected to be complete in time for normal service to resume at 6 a.m.

The early shutdown will allow crews to perform signal system upgrades along the busy stretch.

Shuttle buses will be supplementing service in the meantime.

The TTC says the closure is part of its efforts to “expedite the modernization” of the signal system and, once completed, will help increase frequency of service.

The next nighttime closure will be from March 11 to March 14 between Finch and Lawrence stations.