TTC investigating system-wide PRESTO fare vending machine outage
The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is investigating a system-wide PRESTO fare vending machine outage.
The transit agency reported the incident on Monday morning just before 6:20 a.m., ahead of rush hour.
“We are investigating the cause and working to fix it as quickly as possible,” the TTC posted on social media on Monday.
Riders can alternatively tap PRESTO terminals with their credit or debit cards to pay for their fare.
This is a breaking news story. More information to come.
