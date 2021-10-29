TORONTO -- The Toronto Transit Commission says it is investigating a ransomware attack that knocked down some of its communications system and affected a number of its services Friday.

In a statement issued Friday evening, the TTC said the investigation was launched after an IT staff discovered “unusual network activity” Thursday night.

“Impact was minimal until midday today when hackers broadened their strike on network servers,” the agency said.

“This incident did not cause significant service disruptions, and there is no risk to employee or customer safety.”

However, the agency said the attack led to the loss of the TTC’s Vision system, which is used to communicate with vehicle operators, forcing them to utilize radio to contact Transit Control.

The attack also took down the ‘Next Vehicle Information System’ on platform screens, trip-planning apps, the TTC website, and the online Wheel-Trans online booking portal.

Internal TTC email service is also affected.

“The full extent of the attack is being looked into, and the TTC is working with law enforcement and cybersecurity experts on this matter,” the TTC said, adding that it has consulted with the city of Toronto’s IT department.

As a result of the attack, the agency said it has cancelled a planned subway closure on Line 1 Saturday between St. Clair and College stations.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green tweeted that the transit system remains safe and work is underway to resolve the issue.