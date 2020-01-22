TORONTO -- The TTC says it has halted subway service on Line 2 between Jane and Ossington stations due to a mechanical problem in the midst of morning rush hour Wednesday.

The transit agency said that all trains stopped travelling between the stations at around 6:08 a.m.

A spokesperson for TTC said that crews had reported partial derailments of one of the middle cards of a train, not in service, that was leaving Keele Yard.

The problem is expected to be resolved in a “few hours” and 100 shuttle buses have been ordered to assist passengers, the TTC said.

Commuters formed long lines to board the shuttles at each station.

Officials urged commuters to use their TTC fare to board GO Transit vehicles at Dundas West and Kipling stations in order to alleviate the pressure.