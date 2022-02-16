Toronto police say a TTC employee has serious injuries after being stabbed on Wednesday, a week after another worker for the transit agency was stabbed.

Police said a male TTC employee was stabbed at Keele Street and Gulliver Road Wednesday afternoon.

The employee was rushed to a local trauma centre for serious injuries, police said.

The suspects fled on foot, according to police.

They are described as Black males in their early teens. One suspect has a slim build and was wearing a white top and jeans.

The area is closed for an investigation.

Last Wednesday, another TTC worker was stabbed in the back at Dupont Station.

A suspect in that incident was charged with assault, assault with a weapon and weapons dangerous.

This is a developing news story.