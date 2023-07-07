TTC customers react to news of violent stabbing on subway train

Graphic content warning: This story contains details readers may find disturbing.

Some TTC riders say news of a violent stabbing on a subway train that was caught on video and shared on social media has them on edge.

On Friday, CTV News Toronto spoke to a number of customers entering Eglinton Station, where less than 24 hours earlier a man was stabbed and chased through a subway car.

“Now that I know that, I’m actually going to take the bus. I’m not even going to deal with the subway…I’m actually scared, I didn’t know what was going on yesterday,” Janie Bale said.

Bale said she was stuck on the subway at Bloor Station when service was interrupted just after noon on Thursday.

“It took me three times as long to get home from Bay and Wellington…Sitting on a subway in the hot day at Bloor Station. Doors shut and very little communication. So that was very frustrating.”

Glicia Dreher, who takes the TTC regularly, said she arrived at Eglinton Station on Thursday shortly after the incident took place and described the environment outside as “scary and confusing.”

“It was a total mess. Police officers right in front of the station. People waiting for shuttle busses that never came. When [the shuttle buses] came they were absolutely packed. Nobody knew what was happening,” she said.

Police were called to the Line 1 subway station shortly after 12:20 p.m. for a reported stabbing.

When officers arrived, police said, they located a man suffering from stab wounds. He was rushed to a trauma centre with what paramedics said at the time were potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police say that he is now in stable condition.

Video of the incident, which has been circulating widely online, shows two men engaged in what appears to be a verbal altercation. The man strikes the other and a fight begins.

Video shows the moments after a person was stabbed on a subway in Toronto Thursday.

At one point, a stabbing occurs and the victim can be heard screaming for help as he runs through the subway train.

Other passengers appear panicked and one woman can be heard saying: "Help him. He’s stabbing him up. He’s killing him."

Speaking to reporters at the scene Thursday. Duty Insp. Michelle Olszevski said they are aware of the video and will provide it to investigators.

“This was an isolated incident and it appears there was a verbal disagreement between the suspect and the victim prior to the stabbing occurring. Whether or not they are known to each other I didn’t know,” she said.

Images of the suspect were released by police after the incident.

He is described as a Black man between 25 and 30 years old, standing five-foot-10 with a thin build, a shaved head, and no facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey-hooded sweater with “GAP” on the front, black pants, and black shoes. Police said he was carrying a green backpack.

A suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing on a TTC subway train is seen in these surveillance images. (Toronto Police Service)

While news of the stabbing has some riders rethinking their transportation options, others say they will continue to take the TTC, albeit with more of an awareness of their surroundings.

“I’ve been taking [the TTC] for years. There have been incidents for years. Life goes on. I’ve seen an increase, you just have to be more aware,” Nikki Benton said outside Eglinton Station.

“Ultimately, we probably have to look at how we support people in difficult situations. Like our mental health, I think that’s an area that could really be improved,” she said.

Police are searching for a suspect involved in a stabbing on a TTC subway train on July 6, 2023.

Another rider said that while the incident is “disturbing,” it won’t deter him from taking the transit.

“I’m pretty sure that security is doing its job. I think this is way too uncommon to be scared about,” he said.

Thursday’s stabbing marks the latest violent incident to occur on or near TTC property in the last several months, including four homicides since the start of the year.

In a tweet published Thursday night, Toronto Police Chief said he is "disturbed" by the incident and that officers are "actively pursuing the suspect."

With files from CP24's Aisling Murphy