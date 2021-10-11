TORONTO -- The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is considering recalling retired workers to fill gaps caused by workers who do not comply with its COVID-19 vaccine mandate at the end of the month.

As part of its vaccine policy, all TTC workers must show proof of full vaccination by Oct. 30.

Last week, the agency said it postponed a routine scheduling of operators on transit shifts until Nov. 3 to allow for more time to ascertain the vaccination status of all employees.

Now it is considering bringing back retired workers to fill possible shortages.

Spokesperson Stuart Green told CP24 on Monday the recall of retired operators is just “one of the contingencies we are exploring.”

As of Oct. 8, more than 80 per cent of workers have shared their status, including 76 per cent of unionized employees.

Of those employees, more than 90 per cent said they are fully vaccinated and the remainder have only received one shot.

The TTC has not yet decided what measures employees who do not show proof of vaccination will face.

The subject of mandatory COVID-19 vaccination has riled many employer-employee relationships in the Canada and across the world and the TTC is no exception.

For weeks after the TTC announced its policy on Aug, 19, the union advised its 12,000 members to withhold their vaccination status due to concerns with the policy infringing upon human rights.

The union called out TTC CEO Rick Leary’s approach for being “confrontational” and claiming that he “failed repeatedly to share vital information.”

In response, last week the TTC filed an application with the Ontario Labour Relations Board seeking to have the union’s actions deemed an illegal strike action.

The next day the union reversed its stance and advised members to comply with the TTC’s vaccination policy and to disclose their vaccination status.

-With files from CP24’s Kerrisa Wilson and Joshua Freeman