

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A TTC operator was allegedly threatened and assaulted by a person armed with a knife at Yorkdale subway station Tuesday.

Police received a call around noon alerting them to the armed man. There were reports that at one point, a knife was held to a TTC operator’s throat, although police say that report has not been confirmed.

A witness who was heading downtown to the University of Toronto’s St. George campus told CTV News Toronto that he saw man punch through the glass separating the subway conductor from the rest of the train. He then took out a knife and demanded the train stop.

“He told the driver ‘say that the train is out of service’. He was saying that repeatedly,” Ausbth Ajagy said. “And then everyone just started sprinting down and I saw a bunch of people’s phones under the train. People didn’t care about that. People just wanted safety and I was one of the people running down as well because I didn’t want myself to get stabbed or anything.”

“I was very worried, but I’m just grateful I didn’t get hurt and that not a lot of people got hurt,” he said.

Another witness said that someone announced the subway was delayed and when everyone got off the train, TTC officials told people to run away. She said everyone was running and screaming.

Police say a 20-year-old male is in custody in connection with the incident. A knife was located on the premises.

The TTC operator suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution. Subway service between Wilson and Lawrence West stations was closed for about an hour while officers investigated the incident. Service has since resumed.

Police say there is no link between this incident and the alleged assaults that took place on two TTC buses early Tuesday morning.