

Miriam Katawazi , CTV News Toronto





Parts of Line 2 will be closed this weekend to allow staff to carry out scheduled track maintenance.

The subway will be closed between Victoria Park and Kennedy Stations on Saturday and Sunday, the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) said Wednesday.

Shuttle buses will run along the route and TTC staff will be on hand to direct customers to the appropriate shuttle locations.

Wheel-Trans will be available upon request from any station throughout the weekend, TTC said.

All stations will remain open for access to surface routes, fare sales and access to Line 3.