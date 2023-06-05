TTC CEO accused of 'disregard' for safety, enforcement unit by former constable in lawsuit seeking nearly $900K
Toronto transit CEO Rick Leary has been accused of displaying a "flagrant disregard for employee safety” and enforcement units in a wrongful dismissal lawsuit launched last month by a former employee of more than 30 years, according to documents filed with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.
The civil lawsuit, filed with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on May 5 on behalf of former constable Tom Farrell, is seeking just over $885,000 in damages.
The court documents allege Farrell was pushed out of his “lifelong career” in an effort by Leary to move away from an enforcement-forward approach to safety on the publicly-funded system.
The claim states Farrell was subject to two “meritless” investigations of misconduct, which he was ultimately cleared of, but which saw him placed on paid leave for the better part of two years. It also alleges Leary expressed an "animus," or prejudice, against Farrell, participated in a "campaign to humiliate" him.
“Our claim alleges Tom was forced to abandon his employment, flowing from a toxic and unsafe work environment created at the highest levels of the TTC, including current CEO Rick Leary,” legal representation for Farrell, Damien Buntsma of Beard Winter LLP, said in an interview Monday.
In total, Buntsma said he currently represents three former TTC enforcement officers alleging wrongful dismissals. The allegations have not been tested in court.
When reached for comment, TTC spokesperson Stuart Green told CTV News Toronto it cannot comment on matters before the courts “except to say we dispute the claims in the plaintiff’s filing and will defend our position in court.”
In its statement of defence filed Monday, the TTC denies all allegations made against them and underlines that new enforcement strategies are in the interest of public safety and are at the recommendation of the ombudsman. It denies its top executive held prejudice against the enforcement department. It also claims that the findings of the investigation into Farrell "do not implicate the process" and that the senior staff member had intended to retire.
The lawsuit has been launched at a time when safety and enforcement are top of mind for many Toronto residents – in recent months, the system has been at the centre of a number of high-profile crimes. While the TTC maintains its actions have always been in the interest of public safety, Buntsma and Farrell allege they have sowed confusion amongst the department, ultimately putting employees and riders at risk.
A ‘FLAGRANT DISREGARD’
The lawsuit alleges Farrell and Leary's relationship was fraught from the start. The first time Farrell met Leary, in or around 2013, court documents say the CEO “explicitly stated, ‘I don’t like you. I don’t want you,’” speaking about transit enforcement officers.
It also alleges Leary once told Farrell, "I’m the guy to put two in the back of the head,” in reference to his department.
“Leary was adamant that [he] would look to replace trained special constables with security guards, regardless of safety concerns,” the claim reads. While Buntsma says he has no knowledge of the actions of the commission, he speculates these directives were made in the name of cost-cutting measures and a movement towards de-escalation.
The TTC did not address the claims of cost-cutting motives, which were reiterated in Farrell's lawsuit, in their statement of defence. Any change in enforcement strategy, it said, was in service to public safety and its ridership.
“Whatever the reason, [my clients] were not against any de-escalation or new directives,” Buntsma said.
In meetings with the CEO, the lawsuit also alleges Leary failed to respond to some safety concerns appropriately and, instead, "disparagingly [stated] that the employees could refuse to work and take it up with the Ministry of Labour."
“Leary’s flagrant disregard of not only employee safety, but the TTC’s legal obligations, is unacceptable,” it continues.
PLACED UNDER INVESTIGATION
In 2020, Farrell’s statement alleges the tensions between him and Leary came to a boiling point when he was placed under two investigations by third-party legal firms for “meritless” misconduct allegations, including but not limited to allegations of overtime abuse, preferential treatment, and harassment, made anonymously. The second investigation saw him put on paid leave, alongside two other senior officers.
Farrell was “blindsided,” according to his statement.
About two years later, the legal firms concluded the complaints against Farrell were unsubstantiated.
In 2022, Farrell made $139,000 while on leave, according to the Ontario Sunshine List.
“It’s a very troublesome issue," Buntsma said. "Why are these employees off on lengthy, paid suspensions over anonymous, unsubstantiated allegations on tax dollars and public funds?"
In its defence, the TTC argues that regardless of results, it did its due diligence in investigating the complaints and that the use of third-party investigators were "entirely appropriate."
When Farrell was asked to return in 2023, it was under a prior subordinate, the lawsuit alleges. This, alongside the commission's treatment of him, amounted to an act of clear reprisal and left him with little choice but to abandon his position, it argues.
When Bill Perivolaris, one of the other constables placed on leave for investigation was asked back to work in November 2022, he said an interview with CTV News Toronto he initially accepted, but soon after retired, stating the commission had degraded the employee-employer relationship.
“After a 27-year career, I felt like I’d been slapped in the face,” he said.
TTC Special Constables Bill Perivolaris and Angela Johnston arrived at the scene of the deadly van attack about a minute and a half after the first pedestrian was struck. (Scott Lightfoot/CTV News Toronto)
EMPLOYER-EMPLOYEE RELATIONSHIP STRAINED: UNION
Amidst recent violence and changes in directives, the relationship between the unionized guards and the commission’s management has been tumultuous, according to CUPE 5089, the union that represents special constables.
Meanwhile, the TTC maintains its actions were required, already in motion, and have been focused on exploring a more community-based policing and customer service approach that "can be contrasted with a traditional law enforcement approach" at the recommendation of the municipal ombudsman.
"The Ombudsman has made strong public recommendations the TTC should focus on the use of de-escalation, noting the requirement to inspire and maintain public confidence. The Ombudsman went further and noted a need to shift the emphasis from enforcement and compliance toward rider security, service, respect and dignity," the commission's defence states.
"If there is a conflict between community policing and 'traditional law enforcement,' this can still be reconciled with the goal of providing a modern, safe and appropriate service model," it continues.
This policy evolution had nothing to do with Farrell or the enforcement unit, the TTC's statement of defence argues.
Dariusz Nowotny, president of CUPE 5089, echoes Farrell’s allegations that the TTC has deterred its members from being proactive in addressing crime and unwanted behaviour on the transit system.
“We believe that is a major contributing factor to the decrease in safety," he said.
He also points to Leary as having a direct hand in this shift.
“What we want to say is that under the current CEO of TTC, the labour management relations have tanked to the lowest level and this is a very regrettable situation,” he said.
"The union has previously gone on the record asking for our CEO to step down, and I continue to believe the city and TTC employees would best be served if Rick Leary was not running this organization.”
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prison service to review decision to transfer killer Bernardo to medium security
The federal prison service says it will have a second look at its decision to move convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security facility as political leaders of all stripes react to the news with shock and outrage.
Poilievre threatens to filibuster budget bill if Liberals don't meet demands
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is threatening to use procedural tools to delay passage of the federal budget in the House of Commons if the Liberals don't meet his demands.
About ducking time: Apple to tweak iPhone autocorrect function
One of the most notable happenings at Apple's event for developers on Monday is likely the iPhone maker's tweak that will keep its autocorrect feature from annoyingly correcting one of the most common expletives to 'ducking.'
Small-brained ancient human cousins may have buried their dead, according to a surprising study
An ancient human cousin may have buried its dead and carved symbols into cave walls, surprising findings for a creature with a small brain.
Facing evacuations due to a forest fire or flood? Here’s what to pack in a grab-and-go bag
While some natural disasters or bouts of extreme weather may require sheltering in place until authorities can restore power to the area, others require residents to evacuate quickly, sometimes in a matter of hours — and if you want to be prepared, you should create a grab-and-go bag.
Poor air quality, evacuations in multiple provinces due to wildfires
Wildfire smoke prompted warnings about poor air quality for many regions across the country, stretching from northern Alberta to the Atlantic.
Data shows COVID-19 hospitalizations, severe outcomes continue to decline, but we must remain vigilant: experts
Wastewater testing, hospitalization and death data from COVID-19 tell us the virus' spread continue to trend downward in Canada. But we're not at the end, and public health experts say we must heed lessons learned from the pandemic and remain vigilant. Read the analysis on CTVNews.ca.
Apple unveils sleek 'Vision Pro' goggles. Will it be what VR has been looking for?
Apple on Monday unveiled a long-rumoured headset that will place its users between the virtual and real world, while also testing the technology trendsetter's ability to popularize new-fangled devices after others failed to capture the public's imagination
The Fugees reunite for what may be their last performance
Lauryn Hill brought Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel on stage over the weekend to surprise attendees of the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia and it may be the last time fans see them together.
Montreal
-
Montreal organized crime figure Francesco Del Balso killed in daylight shooting
A 53-year-old man was shot and killed in the Montreal suburb of Dorval on Monday afternoon. A source told CTV News that the victim is Francesco Del Balso, who has links to Montreal's Mafia.
-
OBITUARY
OBITUARY | Editor of Montreal's only newspaper for Black community, Egbert Gaye, dies at 67
Community Contact newspaper managing editor Egbert Gaye, a well-known leader in Montreal's Black community, has died after suffering a massive heart attack over the weekend. He was 67.
-
Number of Quebec wildfires rises to 164, at least 114 are out of control
The number of forest fires continues to rise in Quebec, while evacuation orders are being maintained for several areas of Sept-Îles, on the North Shore. Minister of Employment and Minister responsible for the North Shore region Kateri Champagne Jourdain said on Monday morning that 164 forest fires were currently burning across Quebec, compared with 156 the previous day.
London
-
‘Neighbours are paying the price’: Lithium battery pack leads to fire on Base Line Road
CTV cameras captured the moment London, Ont. firefighters discovered a sparking lithium battery pack in a charred apartment at 122 Base Line Rd. W. Sunday.
-
City council expected to approve 44 affordable supportive housing units in London, Ont.
The Strategic Priority Policy Committee reviewed a plan from city staff to bring affordable housing to 403 Thompson Rd in the Glen Cairn neighbourhood.
-
Fatal crash claims life of 16 year old near Tavistock
A 16-year-old resident of Tavistock, Ont. has died after a single vehicle crash in Perth East Township on Sunday.
Kitchener
-
'Such outcomes are unspeakable': Fatal fire in Waterloo under investigation
Flames and smoke could be seen shooting out of a home on Graham Street in Waterloo shortly after midnight on Monday, creating a scene that firefighters say was intense before they arrived.
-
Police are warning people with this model of car to take extra precautions
It comes amid what police say is a growing number of thefts targeting the model.
-
Developers turning downtown Kitchener office building into 91 rental units
For the first time in the City of Kitchener, a downtown office high-rise is being converted into rental units.
Northern Ontario
-
Evacuation notice extended for residents as forest fire burns near Calabogie, Ont.
Officials are asking people living around Centennial Lake to evacuate their homes as a forest fire burns in the area west of Calabogie, Ont. An evacuation order has been extended to Wednesday afternoon.
-
Here's what Nova Scotia's wildfires look like from outer space
Photos released by NASA taken from International Space Station show the immense scale of the wildfires in Nova Scotia, with billowing smoke engulfing the landscape.
-
Prison service to review decision to transfer killer Bernardo to medium security
The federal prison service says it will have a second look at its decision to move convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security facility as political leaders of all stripes react to the news with shock and outrage.
Ottawa
-
Evacuation notice extended for residents as forest fire burns near Calabogie, Ont.
Officials are asking people living around Centennial Lake to evacuate their homes as a forest fire burns in the area west of Calabogie, Ont. An evacuation order has been extended to Wednesday afternoon.
-
AIR QUALITY STATEMENT
AIR QUALITY STATEMENT | Hazy conditions in Ottawa as wildfire smoke blows across the capital
Environment Canada is warning hazy conditions will become widespread smoke near noon Monday due to wildfires.
-
Visitors asked to postpone trips to Gatineau Park due to wildfire risk
The National Capital Commission is asking residents to consider postponing trips to Gatineau Park because of a growing fire risk.
Windsor
-
LaSalle woman allegedly scams families out of thousands in rental house fraud
A 43-year-old LaSalle woman has been arrested in connection to a home rental scam.
-
LaSalle park brush fire deemed suspicious
A brush fire that broke out in Brunet Park Monday is believed to have been deliberately set, LaSalle police say.
-
'The bullets in that car hit their targets' Windsor murder trial nears completion after more than three months
WARNING Graphic content: Closing arguments were completed Monday in the months-long trial of three men from the Kitchener area accused in the murder of a Windsor woman.
Barrie
-
One person charged in Collingwood homicide
One person has been charged with second-degree murder after a 33-year-old man was killed in Collingwood on Friday.
-
Motorcycle driver left in ditch for hours after crashing into sign near Elmvale
A motorcycle driver is in serious condition after an early Monday morning crash in Phelpston.
-
Mystery urn reunited with family
The mystery behind an urn found in the front lawn of a Barrie home has been solved.
Atlantic
-
Weather conditions ground aircraft covering Shelburne County wildfire
Crews fighting an out-of-control wildfire in southwestern Nova Scotia are trying to determine what impact weekend rain had on their efforts.
-
Help available to Nova Scotians impacted by wildfires
Nova Scotia organizations, small businesses and individuals are offering support to those who have been evacuated or who have lost homes due to the numerous wildfires across the province.
-
N.S. government to contact people impacted by cybersecurity breach
Nova Scotia’s government and cybersecurity experts are working to get to the bottom of a breach that still isn't fully understood.
Calgary
-
Calgary firefighters battle northwest brush fire
Firefighters are responding to a heavy brush fire in the city's northwest that is creeping close to several homes.
-
UCP's Tyler Shandro lost by 25 votes in Calgary-Acadia: source
CTV News has learned the results of the provincial election recount in Calgary-Acadia confirm an NDP win, though it was 25 votes, not seven.
-
City official says Calgary Flames arena deal to include a 35-year commitment to stay
A city official says a $1.2-billion deal to replace Calgary's aging Saddledome with a new National Hockey League arena would come with a 35-year lease that includes a commitment from the owners of the Calgary Flames to stay in the city.
Winnipeg
-
Missing teen found dead: Winnipeg police
A missing Winnipeg teen has been found dead.
-
Winnipeg bridge construction project cost increasing
The price tag for the St. Vital Bridge project is going up.
-
Woman drives vehicle into Wawanesa business she allegedly threatened: RCMP
Charges are pending against a 42-year-old woman after she allegedly drove her SUV through a business in Wawanesa, Man., last week.
Vancouver
-
B.C. officials respond to 'fear-based' rhetoric about safer supply programs
Despite "anecdotal information and allegations," there is no evidence that a prescribed safe supply of opioids is being diverted and causing increased harm and death – specifically among youth, B.C.'s chief coroner said Monday.
-
Woman dies in North Vancouver house fire
Investigators in North Vancouver are working to determine what caused a fatal fire at a local residence on Friday night.
-
No arrests, more information sought in B.C. case where 17 wild horses shot dead
Mounties in the Interior are again appealing for information as they continue to investigate the suspicious deaths of 17 wild horses nearly three months ago.
Edmonton
-
Why experts agree Edmontonians should report non-criminal 'hate incidents' to police
Edmonton police launched a new tool Monday to encourage reports of "hate incidents," something officers believe will help them track people who may escalate to "hate crimes."
-
Edmonton teen missing after being swept away in North Saskatchewan River: police
A 14-year-old swimmer is believed to have been caught in a current and swept downstream in the North Saskatchewan River.
-
Homicide unit investigating death at scene of robbery in Forest Heights
A person was killed during a robbery in Edmonton's Forest Heights neighbourhood Monday morning.