TTC bus driver who filmed, mocked intoxicated riders terminated

The TTC has terminated a bus driver who was seen mocking two intoxicated riders in a video that was widely circulated on social media earlier this week.

The roughly 45 second video was first posted to Twitter by BlogTO on Tuesday.

In it a woman can be seen lying on the floor of a TTC bus while another is seated next to her.

Both appear to be intoxicated.

“This is the *** I deal with sometimes,” a man is heard saying from off-camera. “You are *** fried, done. Look at that one. Oh geeze. Well I am out of service for the day. I am going to enjoy this, I am going to run it in and I am out of service.”

At no point during the video does the man filming make any attempt to help the two individuals.

Instead he continues to comment on their state, at one point remarking “Look at that one, oof, here it goes again.”

In a statement provided to CP24, TTC spokesperson Stuart Green called the video “deeply disturbing.”

He said that the transit commission first became aware of its existence on Sunday night and immediately launched an internal investigation.

He said that the person responsible was then terminated on Wednesday.

“This regrettable incident was an indefensible violation of the TTC’s code of conduct and is in no way representative of the service excellence our employees display on a daily basis,” he said.

It is not immediately clear which route the incident occurred on or when it happened.