Tsunami warning for B.C.'s coast is cancelled after Alaska quake
FILE PHOTO -- Waves crash against rugged rocks along the Wild Pacific Trail in Ucluelet, B.C. on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. A tsunami warning has been posted for the coast of British Columbia and Alaska following a powerful earthquake in the Gulf of Alaska. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Melissa Renwick
Terri Theodore and Beth Leighton, The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 23, 2018 5:19AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 23, 2018 7:46AM EST
VANCOUVER - The tsunami warning issued for coastal British Columbia has been cancelled.
Residents along the province's coast were woken by warning sirens today shortly after the quake with a magnitude of 7.9 struck at about 1:30 a.m. Pacific time today off the coast of Alaska.
Lois Varnado of the National Tsunami Warning Centre in Alaska says the warning has been cancelled for coastal areas of British Columbia and Alaska.
The quake struck 278 kilometres southeast of Kodiak at a depth of about 10 kilometres.
Patricia Leidl, communications director with Emergency Preparedness BC, confirms the warning has been downgraded.
She said hours after the quake there was a three centimetre wave and a 15 centimetre rise in sea level at Tofino on the west coast of Vancouver Island.