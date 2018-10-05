

The Canadian Press





WINDSOR, Ont. -- The federal government says a multibillion-dollar construction project to build a link between Detroit and Windsor is officially underway.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the beginning of construction on the Gordie Howe Bridge in Windsor, Ont. on Friday morning.

The 2.5-kilometre bridge, slated to cost $5.7 billion dollars, is expected to be completed by 2024.

Trudeau says the project is expected to create 2,500 jobs during the construction phase and boost the economy once completed.

Roughly one-quarter of all goods traded annually between Canada and the U.S. passes through the Windsor-Detroit corridor, and Trudeau says 7,000 commercial vehicles currently travel through the area every day.

Later in the day, Trudeau is expected to meet with union leaders, tour a vehicle assembly plant and hand out turkeys for Thanksgiving.