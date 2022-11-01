Trudeau calls out Ontario's use of notwithstanding clause to prevent education strike

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said the Ontario government was wrong to use the notwithstanding clause to “keep kids in school” and legislate a contract with more than 55,000 education workers.

"I know that collective bargaining negotiations are sometimes difficult, but it has to happen. It has to be done in a respectful, thoughtful way at the bargaining table," he told reporters in Ottawa.

"The suspension of people's rights is something that you should only do in the most exceptional circumstances, and I really hope that all politicians call out the overuse of the notwithstanding clause to suspend people's rights and freedoms."

Trudeau’s comments come as Members of Provincial Parliament met Tuesday to fast track the “Keeping Students in Schools Act,” which uses the notwithstanding clause to override the union’s charter rights to strike.

The legislature began its second reading at 5 a.m. and the Progressive Conservative’s say they hope to pass the bill on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Federal Justice Minister David Lametti said he was looking into how the federal government could challenge the province’s use of the notwithstanding clause, calling the use of it pre-emptively “exceedingly problematic.”

“The use of the notwithstanding clause is very serious. It de facto means that people’s rights are being infringed and it’s being justified using the notwithstanding clause,” he said.

