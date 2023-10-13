Truck with raised bed hits overpass, closes lanes on GTA highway

Multiple highway lanes have been closed after a dump truck with a raised bin crashed into a bridge in Markham early Friday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the truck was travelling south on Highway 404 around 1 a.m. when it struck the overpass on Highway 407.

In photos uploaded to X, formerly Twitter, the bin of the dump truck can be seen badly damaged. Police say the driver was not injured. Police have not indicated whether the driver will face charges.

The bridge sustained some damage, according to police, but engineers have since deemed it structurally safe.

Police reminded drivers Friday to make sure they check the outside of their vehicles before departing.

“Circle checks are very important,” OPP Const. Timothy Dunnah, said in a video posted to X. “Take a few moments to walk around your vehicle before you depart.”

Lanes in the area will be blocked for the next few hours, the OPP said