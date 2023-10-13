Toronto

    • Truck with raised bed hits overpass, closes lanes on GTA highway

    Multiple highway lanes have been closed after a dump truck with a raised bin crashed into a bridge in Markham early Friday morning.

    Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the truck was travelling south on Highway 404 around 1 a.m. when it struck the overpass on Highway 407.

    In photos uploaded to X, formerly Twitter, the bin of the dump truck can be seen badly damaged. Police say the driver was not injured. Police have not indicated whether the driver will face charges.

    The bridge sustained some damage, according to police, but engineers have since deemed it structurally safe.

    Police reminded drivers Friday to make sure they check the outside of their vehicles before departing.

    “Circle checks are very important,” OPP Const. Timothy Dunnah, said in a video posted to X. “Take a few moments to walk around your vehicle before you depart.”

    Lanes in the area will be blocked for the next few hours, the OPP said

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Who's to blame for rising food prices in Canada?

    Although the latest data from Statistics Canada shows that monthly increases in food prices may be slowing down, the cost of groceries in Canada remains high. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew breaks down some of the key factors that are driving up food costs in Canada.

    Warning: Graphic

    Warning: Graphic Israel releases horrific images of slain children after Hamas attack

    Israel's government showed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO defence ministers graphic images of dead children and civilians on Thursday, saying they were killed by Palestinian group Hamas as it builds support for its response.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News