

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A single-vehicle collision involving a cube van has shut down a busy off-ramp downtown from the Gardiner Expressway.

The off-ramp from the eastbound Gardiner Expressway to Spadina Avenue is completely blocked due to the collision, which occurred at around 8:45 p.m.

Images captured by CP24 viewers at the scene showed the truck tilted on its side between the concrete guide rails, with debris strewn about.

According to Toronto Fire, the driver of the truck got out of the vehicle and was not trapped.

However the crash caused a large fuel leak that firefighters are working to contain.

The collision happened in full view of thousands of condo dwellers, who took to social media to share images of the scene.

One CP24 viewer said he heard a “thunderous noise” and looked outside his window to see the tilted truck.

It’s not yet clear exactly how the crash occurred.

Emergency crews are on-scene.