Truck carrying aluminum catches fire on Hwy. 401 near Mississauga

A truck carrying aluminum caught fire on Highway 401 near Mississauga. (OPP Twitter) A truck carrying aluminum caught fire on Highway 401 near Mississauga. (OPP Twitter)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton