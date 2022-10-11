Truck bursts into flames on busy Toronto highway

A cargo truck that burst into flames on a busy Toronto highway on Tuesday sent a plume of black smoke into the air.

It happened in the westbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway, near the CNE grounds, just before 2 p.m.

Images show the cab engulfed in flames, with thick black smoke pouring from the cargo area as well.

Smoke pours from a burning truck on the side of the Gardiner Expressway Tuesday, October 11, 2022. (Andrea Hartling /CP24)

Toronto police said no injuries have been reported.

However there are delays on the highway because of the fire. Two right lanes of the expressway are blocked approaching Jameson Avenue.

It is not yet clear what the truck was carrying or what sparked the fire.