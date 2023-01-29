Tributes pour in for late Mississauga Mayor 'Hurricane Hazel' McCallion
Late Mississauga Mayor Hazel McCallion is being remembered for the many ways she contributed to not only to the city she led for 36 years, but also the province following her death on Sunday morning.
In a statement, Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie called “Mississauga’s matriarch” a “fierce and passionate leader who touched the lives of many and who served as an inspiration to women in politics across the country.”
“Hazel lived a good life and the truth is that even in her final days, she never stopped giving back to this great city and to the people who proudly call it home,” she said, adding that McCallion "helped grow and shape Mississauga from farmland and fruit trees into the seventh-largest city in Canada."
Crombie who succeeded McCallion as mayor in 2014 following a 36-year reign, said that the longtime mayor was a strong-willed and determined individual who “always fought for the best interests of Mississauga whether it was at the Council table, Queen’s Park or on Parliament Hill.”
“Hurricane Hazel inspired countless women to speak out and have their voices heard, to take the leap into politics and demand a seat at the decision-making table,” she said. “Everything she did was for the betterment of our city and to ensure that even long after her time, Mississauga thrives. Even in her final years, Hazel never stopped moving. I’ll miss the time we spent together on evenings and weekends, whether that was cutting ribbons for new businesses, raising funds for charity, walking in parades or speaking at festivals.
“She was the driving force behind my decision to put my name on the ballot to succeed her as Mayor of this great city. I wouldn’t be the leader I am today if it wasn’t for her support and sage advice.”
Crombie urged all Mississauga residents to “take a moment today to reflect and thank Hazel for her life of service and contributions to our city.”
“Her legacy and spirit will live on in Mississauga for generations to come,” she said.
Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said McCallion wasn’t just the mayor of Mississauga.
“She was Canada’s Mayor,” he tweeted.
“(McCallion) was the epitome of hard work & wisdom. I was lucky to consider her a friend & mentor for many years.”
Offering condolences to the McCallion family on behalf of the City of Brampton, Brown said flags would be lowered in his city.
Toronto Mayor John Tory said McCallion was Mississauga’s “iconic mayor” who “built that city from 1978 to 2014.”
“To me, she was also a friend and a mentor. I spoke with her often and had the great privilege of meeting with her twice in the past two weeks, most recently on Tuesday when she was as engaged as ever despite her illness,” he said in a statement.
Tory said McCallion served her city with “strength and incredible energy,” even in her retirement.
“Her commitment to local government was absolute. As Mississauga’s longest-serving Mayor, she didn’t hesitate to work with the federal and provincial governments to get things done for her city but she also spoke truth to power and held those same governments to account whenever she had to. You always knew where you stood with Hazel,” he said, offering condolences on behalf of the City of Toronto to McCallion’s family, friends, loved ones, colleagues, and the people of Mississauga.
“I feel so fortunate to have known Hazel for decades and to have been able to call her a friend. I’m thankful for her kindness, her skill, her quick wit and her bluntness,” Tory said.
“Hazel, we love you and we already miss you. May you now rest in peace after a long life that was so well-lived."
Ontario Green Party leader Mike Shreiner and Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles both took to social media to reflect on McCallion’s life and contributions.
Paramount Fine Foods Founder, Mohamad Fakih, said McCallion made him the person who he is today.
“When she used to support me when I had four tables at Paramount, I felt I had the whole of Canada behind me,” he told CP24 on Sunday morning.
“I was scared when I was starting a business. She used to tell me, ‘Kid, you're gonna be something, something important. And I used to say, ‘But how do you say that? I barely can make ends meet and pay my bills at the end of the month.’ And she said, ‘I don't care, you're just gonna be something and do great things for people.'”
FULL STATEMENT | Premier Doug Ford remembers his friend and mentor Hazel McCallion
