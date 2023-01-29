Tributes pour in for late Mississauga Mayor 'Hurricane Hazel' McCallion

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Don't be numb to this': Battling despair over gun deaths

When President Joe Biden signed a bill last year to fight gun violence -- the first such measure to pass Congress in a generation -- a substantial majority supported it. But 78 per cent said they believed it would do little or nothing at all, a survey by the Pew Research Center found.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

  • Another Windsor councillor opines on SafePoint debate

    The Windsor city councillor for Ward 4 has made his position known over whether or not council should rescind its support for the downtown location of a drug consumption and treatment site. Meanwhile, a petition has also been launched in favour of moving forward on the project and keeping the site where it is.

    The proposed site for a consumption and treatment site, called “SafePoint” at 101 Wyandotte St. E., on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)

  • Positive result from LaSalle RIDE program

    The LaSalle Police Department was out Friday conducting an impaired driving enforcement blitz. In a news release, police said they stopped and investigated 585 vehicles at various locations around town.

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton