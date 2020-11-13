TORONTO -- There is a growing tribute at the scene of a shooting that claimed the life of an innocent 12-year-old boy.

He was out for a walk with his mother when they were caught in the crossfire of gun violence near the corner of Jane Street and Stong Court over the weekend. After days in hospital, the boy died from his injuries.

“I’m sorry for that,” said an emotional Erlinda Colos, who lives in the community and has three children of her own. She came to the memorial to say a prayer.

Some people, who brought flowers and toys on Friday, said they work in the area where the gun violence erupted Saturday afternoon. Others live in or grew up in the community.

“It was just very sickening, very heartbreaking. So I just wanted to pay my respects,” said Isabel Chavez. “I just brought some colourful flowers for the little boy. He was probably full of life.”

Toronto police said the daylight shooting, which started in an apartment building parking lot across the street may be gang-related. Police said 30 rounds were found and some bullets travelled across the street.

The boy had been grocery shopping with his mother and was walking when he was hit.

“We extend our most heartfelt sympathies and sincere condolences to his family, friends and everyone in our community who are grieving this hard loss," the Jane Finch Action Against Poverty group said in a statement.

"We once again reiterate that when anyone picks up a gun, and takes to shooting in the middle of a ‪Saturday afternoon‬, that this is a collective failure of our society.”

Two suspects have been arrested— both charged with first-degree murder. Police continue to hunt for a third male suspect, the driver of the alleged shooters.

Residents say they want the shootings and violence in their community to stop.

“I mean it’s a 12-year-old. He didn’t do nothing wrong. He was just walking on the street and having a nice time with his mom. He didn’t deserve it. Gun violence needs to stop,” said Elizabeth Sawh, who said she lives nearby.

“Up until a couple of weeks we felt really safe here but not anymore, " resident Vashtee Deosaran said.