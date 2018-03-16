Trial to proceed in case of neurosurgeon accused of murdering wife: Judge
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, March 16, 2018 8:19AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 16, 2018 10:27AM EDT
A judge has ruled that a first-degree murder trial will be held in the case of a Toronto neurosurgeon accused of murdering his physician wife.
Dr. Mohammed Shamji stood a North York courtroom in a suit and tie Friday morning as a judge told him that will face a trial in connection with the death of his wife.
A date for the trial will be set in April, the judge said.
The body of Dr. Elana Fric-Shamji was found stuffed in a suitcase in a wooded area in Kleinburg in December 2016.
Police allege that Fric-Shamji was murdered at her home on either Nov. 30 or Dec. 1.
Shamji was arrested a day after his wife’s body was discovered.
He has been charged with first-degree murder and committing an indignity to human remains.
The charges have not been proven in court.
Shamji has been in custody since his arrest. In August, a judge denied him bail.
The trial date is expected to be set on April 6.