

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A judge has ruled that a first-degree murder trial will be held in the case of a Toronto neurosurgeon accused of murdering his physician wife.

Dr. Mohammed Shamji stood a North York courtroom in a suit and tie Friday morning as a judge told him that will face a trial in connection with the death of his wife.

A date for the trial will be set in April, the judge said.

The body of Dr. Elana Fric-Shamji was found stuffed in a suitcase in a wooded area in Kleinburg in December 2016.

Police allege that Fric-Shamji was murdered at her home on either Nov. 30 or Dec. 1.

Shamji was arrested a day after his wife’s body was discovered.

He has been charged with first-degree murder and committing an indignity to human remains.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Shamji has been in custody since his arrest. In August, a judge denied him bail.

The trial date is expected to be set on April 6.