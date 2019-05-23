Ontario researchers are testing smart technologies in the home as a way of supporting people who are living with mental illness.

A new initiative led by researchers from the Lawson Health Research Institute in London, Ont. hopes to incorporate smart technology into housing and help restore independence to mental health patients while ensuring they get the support they need.

As part of the initiative, eight housing units will be equipped with these devices, which include automated medication dispensers, touch-screen monitors for video-conferencing and health aides such as weight scales and glucometers.

“We have people in hospital who can't get out because they can't get the right combination of housing and supports,” said Assistant Scientific Director Dr. Cheryl Forchuk.

Paula Rawlinson says that she has a close relative who has struggled with both mental illness and homelessness and knows the importance of ensuring accessible support.

“There are just not enough supports out there for people, and it’s even worse than it was years and years ago so supportive housing is key.”

Four people have already enrolled in the study and the initial trial will take about 18 months.