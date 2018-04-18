

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A trial date has been set for a Toronto neurosurgeon accused of killing his doctor wife.

Dr. Mohammed Shamji is facing charges of first-degree murder and committing an indignity to human remains. He will face trial on April 1, 2019.

The body of Dr. Elana Fric-Shamji was found stuffed in a suitcase discarded in a wooded area in Kleinburg, Ont. in December 2016.

According to investigators, an autopsy revealed Fric-Shamji died by strangulation and blunt force trauma.

Shamji, her husband of 12 years and father to her three children, was arrested the following day.

He has been in custody since his arrest. In August, a judge denied him bail.

A special jury panel selection, which is called for single, specific cases, has been scheduled for April 10.

Shamji is scheduled to return to court on May 30 for procedural motions.

The trial is expected to last six to eight weeks.