

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





The suspect accused in the fatal stabbing of a young woman in the city’s underground PATH system could begin standing trial later today.

It was back in 2015 that 28-year-old Rosemarie Junor was fatally stabbed at a Shoppers Drug Mart in the PATH system.

The suspect in the case was taken into custody at the scene and has been undergoing mental health treatment since her arrest.

Rohinie Bisesar will be back in court this morning for a fitness hearing to finally determine whether she can stand trial.

Bisesar was deemed by a jury to be unfit to stand trial back in December 2017.

After undergoing mental health treatment, The Ontario Review Board – a special panel of medical and legal experts – said in July that she is now fit to stand trial. That view will be put to a jury in court this morning.

If they agree, Bisesar’s trial could begin later today.