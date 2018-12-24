Trevor Moore loaned to Marlies by Maple Leafs a day after his NHL debut
Toronto Maple Leafs Trevor Moore (left) skates past Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier as he makes his NHL debut in Toronto, on Sunday, December 23, 2018.(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, December 24, 2018 2:39PM EST
TORONTO -- Forward Trevor Moore was loaned by the Toronto Maple Leafs to their American Hockey League affiliate on Monday afternoon.
Moore returns to the Toronto Marlies a day after earning an assist in his NHL debut against Detroit on Sunday night.
He has 17 goals and seven assists in 27 games with the Marlies this season.
Last season he had 12 goals and 21 assists in 68 regular-season games, while adding six goals and 11 assists in 20 playoff games for the Calder Cup champion Marlies.
Moore signed with Toronto as a free agent on July 26, 2016.