

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Forward Trevor Moore was loaned by the Toronto Maple Leafs to their American Hockey League affiliate on Monday afternoon.

Moore returns to the Toronto Marlies a day after earning an assist in his NHL debut against Detroit on Sunday night.

He has 17 goals and seven assists in 27 games with the Marlies this season.

Last season he had 12 goals and 21 assists in 68 regular-season games, while adding six goals and 11 assists in 20 playoff games for the Calder Cup champion Marlies.

Moore signed with Toronto as a free agent on July 26, 2016.