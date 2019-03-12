

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Travellers returning to the Hamilton Airport parking lot are being greeted by multiple vehicles left severely damaged.

Hamilton police confirmed they have so far received two reports of cars that were broken into at the airport parking lot, but say they are expecting more phone calls as multiple damaged vehicles are still sitting at the airport, waiting to be picked up.

“I left my car here knowing that it is going to be safe,” Kim Franklin told CTV News Toronto. “That’s not a good feeling.”

Franklin’s vehicle was not damaged, but there were cars nearby whose windows had been destroyed, leaving shattered glass strewn across the pavement.

“It could have been me,” she said.

The airport has security cameras, but none are pointed directly at the parking lot that was impacted. In the wake of these incidents, the airport now has an external security company patrolling the lot.

“We take this matter very seriously and we continue to work with Hamilton police to inform them of any criminal incident occurring at the airport,” airport officials told CTV News Toronto in a statement.

Police have placed pamphlets on the windshields of vehicles in the parking lot, warning drivers to take all of their valuables with them and to keep their doors locked. Police are also asking any travellers that had their cars broken into to call its non-emergency line to report the incident.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Brandon Rowe