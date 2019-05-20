

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Police have charged a driver who was behind the wheel of a transport truck that rolled over on a Highway 400 off ramp on Monday morning, resulting in a closure that lasted for more than four hours.

The single-vehicle collision happened on the ramp from southbound Highway 400 to eastbound Highway 401 just before 6 a.m.

Ontario Provincial Police say that there was briefly a fluid leak after the rollover, though they say that the issue was quickly resolved.

Two male occupants of the transport truck were taken to hospital with minor injuries as a result of the crash, paramedics say.

The ramps from southbound and northbound Highway 400 to eastbound Highway 401 were both closed as officials worked to remove the transport truck from the roadway; however they were reopened at around 10:30 a.m.

In a message posted to twitter after the highway reopened, Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said that the driver of the truck has since been charged with careless driving.

Police are still working to determine the circumstances leading up to the rollover.