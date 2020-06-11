TORONTO -- The TTC will now make it mandatory for riders to wear face coverings.

Mayor John Tory is expected to announce the new policy during a news conference scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

It comes on the heels of a number of similar policies being announced in Brampton, Mississauga and Hamilton.

“We want to join with riders in making this happen because this is really just about riders being safe and having respect for the safety of their fellow riders,” TTC board member and city councillor Shelley Carroll told CP24 on Thursday morning.

“We are really hoping that we can do this in the most harmonious way possible and that everyone will, pardon the pun, get on board with this.”

Ridership on the TTC has plummeted by nearly 90 per cent during the COVID-19 pandemic but as the province slowly reopens, there are concerns about a likely boost in ridership resulting in increased transmission of the virus.

Speaking with CP24 last week, Tory said that it will be difficult to maintain physical distancing on the TTC at around 35 per cent capacity and that face coverings will be an important part of limiting the spread of COVID-19.

Carroll said that there are plans to initially offer masks to riders that don’t have them, though she said that the TTC’s supply will eventually run out and people who try to board a bus, streetcar or subway without one could be refused entrance.

“There is a certain amount of discretion that transit operators and enforcement officers will have to use,” she said.

It is not immediately clear when the policy will go into effect.