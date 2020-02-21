TORONTO -- People travelling around Toronto should expect significant subway closures on Line 1 this weekend.

Line 1 will be closed between Bloor-Yonge and Osgoode stations on Saturday to accommodate the installation of an automatic train control signaling system, but it will reopen the next day.

All stations will remain open for fare sales and access to surface routes and Line 2, the TTC said.

On Sunday, the closure will move up along the line, affecting Sheppard-Yonge to St Clair for a single-day closure due to track work.

All stations will remain open for fare sales and access to surface routes and Line 4.

However, at York Mills Station, the Old York Mills Road entrance will be closed. The TTC is asking transit riders to use the other station entrances located in the York Mills Centre, Yonge Corporate Centre and at the corner of Yonge Street and Wilson Avenue.

At Lawrence Station, the automated entrances at Ranleigh Avenue and Bedford Park Avenue will also be closed. Riders are advised to use the entrances at Yonge Street and Lawrence Avenue.

Shuttle buses will operate, and customers requiring Wheel-Trans should see any TTC customer service employee to request the service during the closures.