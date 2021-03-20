TORONTO -- Metrolinx is reminding customers to continue wearing masks and follow all public health guidelines while using their transit services even if they have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Anne Marie Aikins, spokesperson for the transit agency, says there have been recent reports of customers not wearing a mask or face covering while riding transit, including on GO buses, trains, and UP Express, because they think they don’t need to after receiving a shot against the deadly disease.

“We're exhausted and they think it's an opportunity to throw away the mask and that they don't have to worry and that is not true. Public health officials are telling us we need to maintain all of our same public health measures,” Aikins told CP24 on Saturday.

On average, 90 per cent of Metrolinx customers are complying with public health recommendations and are wearing masks while travelling, Aikins said.

However, with more people getting vaccinated across the province, Aikins said some customers don’t realize that they need to continue following health guidelines even if they are fully vaccinated.

“We need to remind them that until we're all fully vaccinated, and that's two vaccinations, we need to keep wearing our mask and wash our hands, and all those other things we've been doing,” she said.

While attending the opening of a new TTC bus garage in Scarborough on Saturday, Mayor John Tory reiterated Aikin’s reminder and said people need to continue following public health directives as the city is still in a “somewhat perilous health condition.”

“People have to remember that getting vaccinated does not mean that you are instantly free of any danger with respect to this virus,” Tory said.

“People should keep wearing their masks on transit and everywhere else they can quite frankly because only by doing that and by following all the public health rules on an ongoing basis until the health people tell us the pandemic is over that's when it will be safe not to wear a mask.”

Ontario’s Ministry of Health reported 593 new COVID-19 cases in Toronto on Saturday, up from 478 cases a day ago.

As of Saturday morning, more than 349,500 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Toronto.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new guidelines allowing fully immunized people to forgo masks and physical distancing in some scenarios.